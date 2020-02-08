Bangladesh's Akbar Ali captain of ICC U19 World Cup Team Of The Tournament, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi in playing XI
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Asian teams are stamping their dominance on world cricket and it is not just traditional biggies like India who are leading the charge. In the recently concluded ICC Under 19 World Cup, Bangladesh took the honours winning their first title defeating four-time champions India at JB Marks Oval in South Africa's Potchefstroom and now their captain Akbar Ali has been named the skipper of the Cricket World Cup Team of the Tournament announced on Monday.
"It's a dream come true" said Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali, who regretted the unwanted aggression from his players which nearly resulted into a free for all... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Indian Express •News24 •Mid-Day
An on-field war of words has soured the end of the U19 World Cup, which saw Bangladesh take down cricketing big wigs India at the tournament's final in... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Indian Express •News24 •BBC News •DNA •Mid-Day
