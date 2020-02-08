Bangladesh's Akbar Ali captain of ICC U19 World Cup Team Of The Tournament, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi in playing XI

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Asian teams are stamping their dominance on world cricket and it is not just traditional biggies like India who are leading the charge. In the recently concluded ICC Under 19 World Cup, Bangladesh took the honours winning their first title defeating four-time champions India at JB Marks Oval in South Africa's Potchefstroom and now their captain Akbar Ali has been named the skipper of the Cricket World Cup Team of the Tournament announced on Monday. 👓 View full article

