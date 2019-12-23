Former Blue Jays pitcher sues Astros over sign stealing

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Mike Bolsinger sued the Houston Astros on Monday asserting that the team's sign stealing system during their World Series-winning 2017 season ended his Major League Baseball career.



Recent related videos from verified sources Dallas Keuchel Is First Player From 2017 Houston Astros To Apologize For Sign-Stealing Scheme New White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel has become the first member of the 2017 Houston Astros to offer a public apology for the team's sign-stealing scheme during their run to the World Series.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:45Published 3 weeks ago Blue Jays Sign Pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to Four-Year Deal Blue Jays Sign Pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to Four-Year Deal. The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly agreed to an $80 million contract with left-handed pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu. Ryu will be leaving the Los.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:02Published on December 23, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Former Blue Jays pitcher sues Astros, says sign-stealing cut his career short One bad game against the Houston Astros in 2017 cost relief pitcher Mike Bolsinger his career.

CTV News 5 days ago



Former Blue Jays reliever Bolsinger sues Astros Former major league reliever Mike Bolsinger, roughed up by the sign-stealing Astros in a 2017 game as a Blue Jay, fired back on Monday, filing a potential...

ESPN 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this