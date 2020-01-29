Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Saints' Taysom Hill on 2020 free agency: 'I definitely view myself as a franchise quarterback'

Saints' Taysom Hill on 2020 free agency: 'I definitely view myself as a franchise quarterback'

CBS Sports Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Taysom Hill sees himself as QB1
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Would Tom Brady Actually Ditch The Pats For Vegas? [Video]Would Tom Brady Actually Ditch The Pats For Vegas?

Business Insider reports the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly want to sign NFL phenom Tom Brady. That is, should the longtime New England Patriots quarterback choose to leave his team. Brady would be a..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Bridgewater or Hill? Who could replace Brees? [Video]Bridgewater or Hill? Who could replace Brees?

If Drew Brees decides to hang up the cleets, who could replace the quarterback? It comes down to either Teddy Bridgewater or Taysom Hill.

Credit: WDSU     Duration: 01:47Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SaintsStop

The Saints stop RT @TheSaintsWire: What's worth more? Signing Taysom Hill to a starting QB's salary, or a first-round pick? That's a question Sean Payton m… 58 minutes ago

kev17th

Kevin Johnson RT @SNFonNBC: Saints master-of-all-trades Taysom Hill‘s contract has expired. He’s due to become a restricted free agent. And the Saints… 1 hour ago

ffanatics_uk

Football Fanatics UK 🚨UPDATE🚨 There are several teams interested in Taysom Hill if he hits Free Agency. The problem for them is that h… https://t.co/FDYoNk2IrS 2 hours ago

sportslady12

Erika riggs With the Saints thinking about placing a first round tender on Taysom Hill , Brees decision still in the clouds , a… https://t.co/GzSNqKMyxP 3 hours ago

Despicable_Free

Feels Bad Baby RT @ProFootballTalk: Taysom Hill views himself as a franchise quarterback; "If the Saints don't view me that way, well then I have to leave… 4 hours ago

sportstalklave

Sports Talk Lave Several teams in the NFL view the Saints Taysom Hill as a franchise quarterback, it will be interesting to see the… https://t.co/3gxeZ0vsnE 8 hours ago

jpafootball

JPA Sports Multiple teams are expected to have interest in #Saints QB Taysom Hill once free agency opens, per Peter King. 8 hours ago

MellyMurda_

Mel Murda RT @hawkschronicle: Say it with me: Sean Payton is simply inflating Taysom Hill's value so the Saints finagle a second round pick or better… 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.