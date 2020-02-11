Global  

Wild trade Zucker to Pittsburgh for Galchenyuk, Addison and first-round pick

FOX Sports Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Wild trade Zucker to Pittsburgh for Galchenyuk, Addison and first-round pickLong rumored to be on the trade block, Minnesota forward Jason Zucker will be packing his bags for Pittsburgh.
