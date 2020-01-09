Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jones, Goldwire help No. 7 Duke beat No. 8 FSU 70-65

Jones, Goldwire help No. 7 Duke beat No. 8 FSU 70-65

FOX Sports Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Jones, Goldwire help No. 7 Duke beat No. 8 FSU 70-65Tre Jones had 13 points to help seventh-ranked Duke overcome a turnover-heavy performance to beat No. 8 Florida State 70-65 on Monday night
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Royal correspondent: The Queen did not expect Harry and Meghan's 'bombshell' announcement [Video]Royal correspondent: The Queen did not expect Harry and Meghan's 'bombshell' announcement

PA's royal correspondent Alan Anthony Jones discusses Harry and Meghan's decision to step down from duties in the royal family. Harry and Meghan’s groundbreaking decision came in a statement, and the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.