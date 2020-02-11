Global  

Canadiens stumble against Coyotes after late winner from Jakob Chychrun

CBC.ca Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Jakob Chychrun scored a power-play goal in the game's final minute to give the Arizona Coyotes a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night.
