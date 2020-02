Ajinkya Rahane scores unbeaten ton in drawn game against NZ 'A' Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

*Lincoln:* India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane warmed up for the Test series in New Zealand with an unbeaten 101 for the touring A side in the drawn four-day game against New Zealand A here on Monday. In response to New Zealand A's 386 for nine, India A reached 467 for five in 109.3 overs when the game ended in a draw on the fourth... 👓 View full article

