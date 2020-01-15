Global  

Pittsburgh Penguins acquire Jason Zucker from Minnesota Wild

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The Minnesota Wild get Alex Galchenyuk, a first-round pick and defense prospect Calen Addison after trading Jason Zucker to Pittsburgh Penguins.
