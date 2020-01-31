Global  

Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler share cryptic social media exchange

ESPN Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Nobody does a cryptic social media exchange quite like Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid. On Monday, Butler appeared to recruit his former teammate Embiid to Miami, then The Process backtracked by stating his love for Philly. Never change, NBA Twitter.
