Raptors push winning streak to 15 with win over Minnesota in D'Angelo Russell's Timberwolves debut

CBS Sports Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The Raptors now have the longest winning streak of any Canadian franchise in a major American sports league
News video: Raptors Extend Win Streak to 15 in D'Angelo Russell's Wolves Debut

Raptors Extend Win Streak to 15 in D'Angelo Russell's Wolves Debut 01:23

 Raptors Extend Win Streak to 15 in D'Angelo Russell's Wolves Debut Toronto now has the second-longest winning streak in the NBA this season, after defeating Minnesota 137-126 on Monday night. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 34 points. Nick Nurse, Raptors coach, via statement The Timberwolves took...

Raptors extend streak to upstage Russell's debut

Toronto, led by 31 points from Pascal Siakam, found a way to prevail in yet another close game, as D'Angelo Russell had 22 points and five assists in 32 minutes...
ESPN

Anunoby has 25, Raptors beat Wolves for 15th straight win

TORONTO (AP) — OG Anunoby scored a career-high 25 points and matched his career high with 12 rebounds, Kyle Lowry had 27 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

