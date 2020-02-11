Raptors push winning streak to 15 with win over Minnesota in D'Angelo Russell's Timberwolves debut

Raptors Extend Win Streak to 15 in D'Angelo Russell's Wolves Debut Toronto now has the second-longest winning streak in the NBA this season, after defeating Minnesota 137-126 on Monday night. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 34 points. Nick Nurse, Raptors coach, via statement The Timberwolves took...
