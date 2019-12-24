Global  

Kalki Koechlin shares glimpse of her new born girl

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Recently, Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg were blessed with a sweet little baby girl. After becoming parents to a baby girl, Kalki took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt post with her fans where she not only revealed the name of her little angel but also hailed women who endure the pain of childbirth in her post. Now, the star shared the first glimpse of her daughter on social media and we are all hearts!
