Pakistan crush Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs

Mid-Day Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
*Rawalpindi:* Pakistan completed a crushing innings-and-44-run victory over Bangladesh on the fourth morning on Monday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. Bangladesh were bowled out for 168 in their second innings after resuming the day on 126-6 as Pakistan's pace and spin attack was too hot to handle despite a flat...
