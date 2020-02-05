Global  

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer's half-century helps him surpass Ian Chappell to create world record

DNA Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
India batsman Shreyas Iyer's good form continued as he slammed a fine half-century against New Zealand in the third and final ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
'I know how it feels': Shreyas Iyer on U-19 team reaching World Cup finals [Video]'I know how it feels': Shreyas Iyer on U-19 team reaching World Cup finals

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer lauded the Under-19 cricket team on their performance in the ongoing World Cup. India's U-19 team reached the World Cup finals by defeating Pakistan.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:22Published


Shreyas Iyer hits maiden ton; KL Rahul, Virat Kohli too shine in India's 347/4

*Hamilton:* Talented Shreyas Iyer hit his maiden century while KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli carried on their fine form as India dished out a clinical batting...
Mid-Day

IND vs NZ: Scoring century for my country was special, says Shreyas Iyer

*New Delhi:* A day after registering his maiden ODI century, India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer on Thursday said that he always dreamt about scoring a ton...
Mid-Day


kalyanmadaka

Kalyanmadaka RT @BCCI: FIFTY! Shreyas Iyer's great run of form in the ODIs continues. Brings up his 8th ODI half-century off 52 deliveries 👏👏 #NZvIND… 7 minutes ago

MahanthBachu

Mahanth_maheshian RT @mipaltan: Back-to-back boundaries for Shreyas Iyer brings up his half-century 👏 🇮🇳 - 138/3 (26) #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #NZvIND 2 hours ago

VOICE_2U

HAFEEZ PARDESI Shreyas Iyer Creates World Record During Mount Maunganui ODI Continuing his impressive form, Shreyas Iyer once agai… https://t.co/zlscqx5Atl 2 hours ago

