Tkachuk authors another between-the-legs blast as Flames fly past Sharks Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Milan Lucic and Tobias Rieder scored in a span of 34 seconds early in the first period, Matthew Tkachuk added a highlight-reel tally in the third, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Monday night. 👓 View full article

