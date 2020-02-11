Steady Markstrom, balanced attack help Canucks push past Predators Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Jacob Markstrom made 36 saves and Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist apiece to lead Vancouver to a 6-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Monday night. 👓 View full article



