Steady Markstrom, balanced attack help Canucks push past Predators

CBC.ca Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Jacob Markstrom made 36 saves and Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist apiece to lead Vancouver to a 6-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Monday night.
