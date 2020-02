Pratim D Gupta came up with a hilarious twist to Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning moment as he won the Academy Award for Best Direction for his black comedy ‘Parasite’. Pratim took to his Twitter handle sharing a picture of the late Satyajit Ray with the golden Oscar trophy in his hand. However, what surprised everyone was the hilarious caption as it read, "The first "Bong" to win the Oscar".



