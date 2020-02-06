Global  

Steve McManaman urges Liverpool FC to re-sign 27-year-old

The Sport Review Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Steve McManaman has urged Liverpool FC to re-sign Philippe Coutinho in the summer. The Brazil international moved to Bayern Munich on loan after Coutinho was deemed surplus to requirements at La Liga giants FC Barcelona. Coutinho has struggled to hit the ground running at FC Barcelona since his £140m move to the Spanish champions from […]

