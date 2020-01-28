Global  

Serie A: Antonio Conte hails Inter after victory over Milan, go atop points table

Mid-Day Tuesday, 11 February 2020
*Milan:* Inter Milan moved top of Serie A on Sunday after storming back from two goals down to snatch a 4-2 win over AC Milan in a pulsating derby at the San Siro. Inter pull level on 54 points with Juventus, who lost 2-1 at Hellas Verona on Saturday, but are ahead of the champions on goal difference thanks to a thrilling second...
Ashley Young says that Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte was 'massively important' in his decision to leave Manchester United for the Serie A club.

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Christian Eriksen completes his switch from Tottenham to Inter Milan.

Antonio Conte's squad is littered with ex-Premier League players, who experienced varying degrees of success during their respective spells in England
Inter came from two goals down to earn a famous 4-2 victory over Milan in a gripping Derby della Madonnina that sent the Nerazzurri top of Serie A. Zlatan...
