Man Utd ‘request permission’ to install safe standing at Old Trafford next season

Daily Star Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Man Utd ‘request permission’ to install safe standing at Old Trafford next seasonMan Utd are hoping to follow the lead of Tottenham and Wolves by introducing safe standing at Old Trafford for next season
Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester United move step closer to introducing safe standing at Old Trafford

Manchester United have formalised their intention to bring safe standing to Old Trafford.
Belfast Telegraph

Man Utd ask permission to install rail seating at Old Trafford

Manchester United have asked for permission to install rail seating for up to 1,500 fans at Old Trafford.
BBC News

