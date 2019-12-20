Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coach Spo on Jae Crowder: ‘Jae fits right in, he feels like a Miami Heat player’

Coach Spo on Jae Crowder: ‘Jae fits right in, he feels like a Miami Heat player’

FOX Sports Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Coach Spo on Jae Crowder: ‘Jae fits right in, he feels like a Miami Heat player’Miami Heat Coach Spo highlights the return of Jimmy Butler, the standout performance of Jae Crowder and the impact of Andre Iguodala.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The NBA's Best of the Decade [Video]The NBA's Best of the Decade

The NBA's Best of the Decade. As the decade comes to an end, it's time to take a look back at the best of the NBA from the past ten years. Player of the Decade: LeBron James. James won four NBA..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jae Crowder on his Miami Heat debut

Jae Crowder on his Miami Heat debutJae Crowder talks his Miami Heat debut, competing together as a team, Andre Iguodala's play, and tonight's tough loss.
FOX Sports

Heat hope they’re closer to becoming legitimate contenders with additions of Iguodala, Crowder and Hill

Heat hope they’re closer to becoming legitimate contenders with additions of Iguodala, Crowder and HillThe Miami Heat add Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, and Solomon Hill to their roster in a three-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

MusikJunkieeee

Jaz. 🏳️‍🌈 RT @FOXSportsFL: "Jae fits right in. He feels like a Miami Heat player." Coach Spo on the stellar performance of Jae Crowder. 👏 #HeatTwit… 6 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Coach Spo on Jae Crowder: ‘Jae fits right in, he feels like a Miami Heat player’ https://t.co/Z4gXgtikj7 #sports #feedly 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.