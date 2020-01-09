Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Aston Villa receive an early boost ahead of their clash with Spurs - opinion

Aston Villa receive an early boost ahead of their clash with Spurs - opinion

Football FanCast Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Danny Drinkwater may be available for Aston Villa's clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Tottenham

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Tottenham 01:21

 Aston Villa prepare to take on Tottenham in the Premier League.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa [Video]Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes his team "deserved to win"after drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. Villa boss Dean Smith had a very different opinion of the semi-final result,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Obviously remarkable' - Mourinho praises Aston Villa's achievements ahead of Tottenham clash

'Obviously remarkable' - Mourinho praises Aston Villa's achievements ahead of Tottenham clashAston Villa v Tottenham | The Spurs boss opened up on Aston Villa and their achievements
Sutton Coldfield Observer

‘Some players’ - Jose Mourinho sends message to Aston Villa man ahead of Tottenham clash

‘Some players’ - Jose Mourinho sends message to Aston Villa man ahead of Tottenham clashAston Villa news includes Jose Mourinho's praise for AVFC assistant head coach John Terry ahead of Spurs' visit to Villa Park on Sunday
Walsall Advertiser Also reported by •Sutton Coldfield Observer

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.