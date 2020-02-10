Global  

Live: Kejriwal set to be Delhi CM for 3rd term, congratulations pour in

IndiaTimes Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Riding on its development agenda, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party looks set for a resounding victory in the Delhi assembly elections and is on its way retain power for a third term. The BJP, on the other hand, has emerged as a distant second, as per current trends. Stay with TOI for live updates
