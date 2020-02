Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. and WWE (NYSE: WWE) are proud to announce that SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Los Angeles will host WWE’s pop-culture extravaganza, WrestleMania, on Sunday, March 28, 2021.



"There is nothing quite like WrestleMania Week," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric...