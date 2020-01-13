Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Klinsmann leaves Hertha Berlin after 76 days

Klinsmann leaves Hertha Berlin after 76 days

ESPN Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Hertha Berlin head coach Jurgen Klinsmann has left his role at the Bundesliga club after less than three months in charge.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Klinsmann: My coaching licence is valid [Video]Klinsmann: My coaching licence is valid

Hertha Berlin manager Jurgen Klinsmann insists he does have the correct paperwork for his coaching licence but is currently unable to access it, as he faces the prospect of being banned from the bench..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:32Published

'Welcome to Berlin Motherf*cker!' - Derby Days Berlin - 1. FC Union Berlin v Hertha BSC [Video]"Welcome to Berlin Motherf*cker!" - Derby Days Berlin - 1. FC Union Berlin v Hertha BSC

In Episode 2 we head to Berlin, as for the very first time in Bundesliga 1, Hertha Berlin, based in the West, take on the rising force of the East, Union Berlin.

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 49:14Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

espnVshow

Bob Valvano It's never this guy's fault. The clubs, the management, the Federation, MLS....he's smarter than everybody. Never… https://t.co/tRSQ11fOwh 10 minutes ago

TrulyTG

Elisa So, Klinsmann leaves Hertha Berlin after 76 days https://t.co/ftgi70LzY8 https://t.co/gVBS1y2Oow 17 minutes ago

JustStade

'lope Adedire RT @Squawka: November: Jürgen Klinsmann appointed Hertha Berlin boss January: Hertha Berlin spend more money (£64m) than any other Bundesl… 28 minutes ago

Bradderswafc

Leon RT @FootyAccums: Jurgen Klinsmann has left Hertha Berlin after just 86 days in charge. He claimed he would turn things round and make them… 44 minutes ago

IBES16

IBES He should stick to being a pundit or try being a director because he’s not good enough to be a manager Klinsmann… https://t.co/vWQ8RZHHG2 52 minutes ago

PrimeGomez6

#EuropeanChampions Breaking: Jürgen Klinsmann leaves as manager of Hertha Berlin and citing the main reason was lack of support from above. #Bundesliga 56 minutes ago

NYCFCFan4

Howay the Pigeons LoL of course. I don’t know what Hertha expected from this clown but whatever. https://t.co/VqUJMVqmCb 1 hour ago

rtrevralph

Michael Lambert Well, that didn’t last long!! https://t.co/UGBHk58VT9 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.