Mick McCarthy not happy with Troy Parrott’s new Spurs contract

Team Talk Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Troy Parrott's new contract at Tottenham Hotspur may have delighted Jose Mourinho and Spurs fans, but Mick McCarthy was less than impressed.

Ireland boss Mick McCarthy not impressed by Troy Parrott signing new Tottenham deal

Ireland boss Mick McCarthy not impressed by Troy Parrott signing new Tottenham dealThe Republic of Ireland manager has had his say on the talented young Spurs striker after he penned a new contract
