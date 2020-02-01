Global  

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp tipped to miss out on Manager of the Year title

Daily Star Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp tipped to miss out on Manager of the Year titleSheffield United manager Chris Wilder is more deserving of the Manager of the Year award than Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp, says Lee Dixon
Aldridge: Jones can save Klopp millions [Video]Aldridge: Jones can save Klopp millions

Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones has star quality and can save manager Jurgen Klopp millions in the transfer market, says former club striker John Aldridge.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:47Published

Klopp: the boys put a sensional shift in [Video]Klopp: the boys put a sensional shift in

Jurgen Klopp admitted his Liverpool side are surprising even him after the Premier League's runaway leaders beat Southampton 4-0 to make it 100 points from the last 102 available.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published


Jurgen Klopp wowed by ex-Liverpool man Emre Can’s move to Dortmund

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has given his opinion on Emre Can's move to Dortmund The post Jurgen Klopp wowed by ex-Liverpool man Emre Can’s move to Dortmund...
Team Talk Also reported by •Daily StarThe Sport Review

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp denying Chris Wilder top award, says Alan Shearer

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp denying Chris Wilder top award, says Alan ShearerSheffield United’s Chris Wilder has performed miracles at Bramall Lane but Jurgen Klopp’s record at Liverpool this season is the Premier League’s best ever
Daily Star

