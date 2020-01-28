Global  

One thing holding up Man Utd midfielder’s Inter Milan switch

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Inter are reportedly edging closer to Tahith Chong’s salary demands, but are still a long way off agreeing a deal for the Man Utd star.

