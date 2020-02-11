Global  

Wasps: Dai Young steps down for an interim period, replaced by Lee Blackett

BBC Sport Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Wasps director of rugby Dai Young is to step down for an interim period, to be replaced by Lee Blackett.
Dai Young steps down as Wasps director of rugby for 'an interim period'

Young has been at the helm of the club in 2011 but steps down from the role indefinitely with the side struggling down in ninth in the Premiership
Independent

Wasps rugby director Dai Young ‘stepping back from first team duties’

Wasps have announced that rugby director Dai Young is stepping back from first-team duties “for an interim period” at the Gallagher Premiership club.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Wales Online

