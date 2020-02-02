Global  

Phoenix Suns: Rookie Cam Johnson posterizes L.A. Lakers center JaVale McGee

azcentral.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Phoenix Suns rookie Cam Johnson dunked on JaVale McGee in Monday's 125-100 loss at against the Los Angeles Lakers at STAPLES Center.
 
Phoenix Suns: Rookie Ty Jerome regaining confidence

Rookie Ty Jerome is playing some of his best basketball right now for the Phoenix Suns going into a three-game road trip starting Sunday at Milwaukee.  
azcentral.com

Phoenix Suns waive guard Tyler Johnson

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns waived veteran guard Tyler Johnson on Monday. The 27-year-old Johnson was acquired in a trade with Miami in the middle of last...
Seattle Times

