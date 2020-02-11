2020 Olympics: Will LeBron James, Anthony Davis and three other Lakers play on Team USA?

LeBron James Headlines US Olympic Finalists List James was among the 44 players announced as finalists by USA Basketball on Monday. James is a two-time gold medalist and three-time Olympian. LeBron James, via statement LeBron James, via statement Among the finalists are 15 of the 16 American players...
Antoine Walker joins Nick Wright to talk about Los Angeles Lakers' superstar Anthony Davis's scoring, defense, and durability. Hear why he believes LeBron James... FOX Sports Also reported by •CBS Sports