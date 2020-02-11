Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Arsenal fans noticed what Eddie Nketiah did with David Luiz and Bukayo Saka

Arsenal fans noticed what Eddie Nketiah did with David Luiz and Bukayo Saka

Football.london Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Arsenal fans noticed what Eddie Nketiah did with David Luiz and Bukayo SakaArsenal are nearing the end of their warm-weather training in Dubai, and Gunners fans noticed something peculiar about a photo of Eddie Nketiah, David Luiz and Bukayo Saka
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Mikel Arteta talks up Bukayo Saka’s influence at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he has been impressed by Bukayo Saka’s willingness to learn since he took over as Arsenal boss in December. The 18-year-old’s...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Daily StarFootball.londonIndependent

Arsenal in talks with Bukayo Saka about new contract amid Liverpool and Manchester United transfer interest

Arsenal are reportedly in talks with Bukayo Saka over a new contract in an attempt to fend off interest from Liverpool and Manchester United. The 18-year-old has...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily StarFootball.londonSoccerNews.com

Tweets about this

kwezi_maxie

max @irishredrover @bidexflex @seemahs_couture @premierleague @Aubameyang7 I'm really trying to find out what I did wro… https://t.co/phSzh5NvRV 41 minutes ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Arsenal fans noticed what William Saliba did during Saint-Etienne's French Cup win https://t.co/JmRHcRYEd1 3 days ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News Arsenal fans noticed what William Saliba did during Saint-Etienne's French Cup win https://t.co/BOV6fiYdKh https://t.co/LTTIalnSgb 3 days ago

footballbibles

Football bible Arsenal fans noticed what Nicolas Pepe did to Rob Holding during winter break training in… https://t.co/lpONF6SR7O 6 days ago

footballbibles

Football bible Arsenal fans noticed what Eddie Nketiah did with David Luiz and Bukayo Saka https://t.co/5MyHDZFAR3 6 days ago

OYALADEBRIGHT

OYALADE BRIGHT Arsenal fans noticed what Nicolas Pepe did to Rob Holding during winter break training in Dubai https://t.co/8ixijiw7gL #OperaNewsHub 6 days ago

arsenalnewsasit

Arsenalnewsasit Arsenal fans noticed what Nketiah did with Luiz and Saka https://t.co/4AE02bRIjx 6 days ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Arsenal fans noticed what Eddie Nketiah did with David Luiz and Bukayo Saka https://t.co/miLQxPfquQ 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.