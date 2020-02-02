India in New Zealand 2020 Scoreboard

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Feb 11 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 3rd odi between New Zealand and India on Tuesday at Tauranga, New Zealand New Zealand win by 5 wickets India 1st innings Prithvi Shaw Run Out Colin de Grandhomme 40 Mayank Agarwal b Kyle Jamieson 1 Virat Kohli c Kyle Jamieson b Hamish Bennett 9 Shreyas Iyer c Colin de Grandhomme b Jimmy Neesham 62 Lokesh Rahul c Kyle Jamieson b Hamish Bennett 112 Manish 👓 View full article

