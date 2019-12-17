Global  

Saints' Taysom Hill wants to be NFL starter: 'I definitely view myself as a franchise quarterback'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Taysom Hill told the AP he'd leave the New Orleans Saints to pursue starting QB opportunities in the NFL. He has completed six passes in his career.
