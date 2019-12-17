Saints' Taysom Hill wants to be NFL starter: 'I definitely view myself as a franchise quarterback'

Taysom Hill told the AP he'd leave the New Orleans Saints to pursue starting QB opportunities in the NFL. He has completed six passes in his career.



