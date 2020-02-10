Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette have much positive to say about how things have changed at Arsenal since the appointment of Mikel Arteta. Mesut Ozil & Lacazette on working under Arteta 🗣"We are much happier, everyone wants to give everything for this club" pic.twitter.com/Vi2gYgFXz4 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 10, 2020



The post Arsenal Stars Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette Praise the Effect of Mikel Arteta on Their Team (Video) appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

