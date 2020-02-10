Global  

Arsenal Stars Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette Praise the Effect of Mikel Arteta on Their Team (Video)

Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette have much positive to say about how things have changed at Arsenal since the appointment of Mikel Arteta. Mesut Ozil & Lacazette on working under Arteta 🗣"We are much happier, everyone wants to give everything for this club" pic.twitter.com/Vi2gYgFXz4 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 10, 2020

News video: Ozil, Lacazette 'happier' under Arteta

Ozil, Lacazette 'happier' under Arteta 00:26

 Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette say there is a more 'togetherness' in the squad since the arrival of head coach Mikel Arteta.

Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Newcastle [Video]Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Newcastle

As Arsenal prepare to face Newcastle in the Premier League, take a look at the stats each team has recorded so far.

Arteta praises PL winter break [Video]Arteta praises PL winter break

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta praises the Premier League's winter break, giving him valuable time with his team to train and get away.

Mesut Ozil details improvements Arsenal have made under Mikel Arteta

Mesut Ozil details improvements Arsenal have made under Mikel ArtetaMesut Ozil and his Arsenal team-mates have set their sights on a return to the Champions League under new boss Mikel Arteta
Arsenal players respond to Unai Emery over bad attitude claims

Arsenal players respond to Unai Emery over bad attitude claimsMesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette have been praising Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and compared him to what Unai Emery provided during his time at the Emirates
