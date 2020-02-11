Global  

Matt Hardy says ‘goodbye’ after WWE RAW

Indian Express Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
WWE legend Matt Hardy says ‘goodbye’ to the fans ahead of his contract expiration and he could join AEW

Matt Hardy looks set to depart WWE when his contract expires on March 1 this year. The legendary performer made a sensational return to WWE at WrestleMania 33 in...
talkSPORT

