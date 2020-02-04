Global  

Delhi polls: 63 Congress candidates lose deposits

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Congress' performance in the Delhi assembly elections touched a record low with the party bagging less than 5 per cent votes and 63 of its candidates losing their deposits.
Day after Delhi polls, Congress leaders sparked speculation. Congress' PC Chacko didn't rule out a post-poll alliance with AAP. Meanwhile, other Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury showered praise..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:39Published


Only three Congress candidates - Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar, Devender Yadav from Badli and Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar - were able to save...
Samir Dwivedi, whose father Janardan Dwivedi is a senior Congress leader and was general secretary of the party for a decade, joined the saffron party in the...
