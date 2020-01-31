Global  

‘You can’t fine Dele Alli for being stupid, you’d have to fine half the Premier League!’ – Simon Jordan on Tottenham star’s coronavirus post

talkSPORT Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Simon Jordan has argued Dele Alli should NOT be fined for his social media post about the coronavirus outbreak – saying if you punished footballers for being stupid you would have to sanction half of the Premier League! The Spurs midfielder is facing an FA investigation and possible match ban and fine over his bad-taste […]
News video: Alli apologises over coronavirus video

Alli apologises over coronavirus video 00:28

 Dele Alli has apologised for posting a video on social media in which the Tottenham midfielder appeared to make light of the ongoing deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Premier League round-up: Liverpool open up 22 point gap at the top [Video]Premier League round-up: Liverpool open up 22 point gap at the top

Liverpool opened up a 22-point gap over rivals Manchester City after Pep Guardiola's side lost to Tottenham in the capital.

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Man City [Video]Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Man City

Manchester City travel to Tottenham where Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will go head-to-head in a Premier League battle between two of the Premier League's top six.

Recent related news from verified sources

Tottenham star Dele Alli apologises for appearing to mock deadly coronavirus outbreak in Snapchat video

Dele Alli has apologised for appearing to mock the deadly coronavirus outbreak in a Snapchat video. The Tottenham midfielder filmed a man of Asian appearance and...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphFootball.londonBBC News

Dele Alli makes frank admission about Tottenham form ahead of Manchester City clash

Dele Alli makes frank admission about Tottenham form ahead of Manchester City clashTottenham host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday where Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns
Football.london Also reported by •Independent

