WWE legend Matt Hardy says ‘goodbye’ to the fans ahead of his contract expiration and he could join AEW

talkSPORT Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Matt Hardy looks set to depart WWE when his contract expires on March 1 this year. The legendary performer made a sensational return to WWE at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 with his brother Jeff and it was one of the greatest returns in the company’s history. Unfortunately, things haven’t gone according to plan since then. […]
