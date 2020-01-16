Global  

Tiger Roll gets top weight in bid for Grand National 3-peat

Seattle Times Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — It’s going to be even harder for Tiger Roll to win another Grand National and become the first horse to do an unprecedented “three-peat” in racing’s most gruelling steeplechase. Tiger Roll was on Tuesday handed the top handicap weight of 74 kilograms for the 2020 Grand National — five kilograms more than […]
