EXCLUSIVE: Dustin Rhodes says AEW set to do their first ‘mini-tour’ in the UK in 2020

talkSPORT Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
AEW is just over 13 months old and already they have established themselves as a true alternative to WWE and even a competitor. A lot of the members of the AEW roster have performed in the UK whether that be with WWE, Ring of Honor or with the various independent promotions we have and they […]
