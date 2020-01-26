Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Billy Gilmour's first words after Frank Lampard promoted him to the Chelsea first team squad

Billy Gilmour's first words after Frank Lampard promoted him to the Chelsea first team squad

Football.london Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Billy Gilmour's first words after Frank Lampard promoted him to the Chelsea first team squadChelsea teenager Billy Gilmour has been promoted to the first team squad by Frank Lampard after making five appearances for the Blues so far this season in all competitions
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Frank Lampard: It was a pretty even game. [Video]Frank Lampard: It was a pretty even game.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was happy with a point after a 2-2 draw at Leicester in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:18Published

David Pastrnak scores the first hat trick of the day [Video]David Pastrnak scores the first hat trick of the day

David Pastrnak scores twice in the first half and adds another in the second, picking up a hat trick in Team Atlantic's 9-5 win against Team Metropolitan in the first leg of the 2020 NHL All-Star Game

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Teenage midfielder Gilmour promoted to Chelsea’s first team squad

Billy Gilmour has confirmed Frank Lampard has promoted him permanently into Chelsea’s first team squad.
Belfast Telegraph

Lampard promotes promising midfielder to Chelsea first-team squad

A promising Chelsea youngster has confirmed Frank Lampard has promoted him permanently into the club's first-team squad. The post Lampard promotes promising...
Team Talk

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ajoseadeniyi1

Omobolaji Ajose RT @Chelsea_FL: 'It's a massive moment for me' https://t.co/6IN4gwc3e6 42 minutes ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Billy Gilmour's first words after Frank Lampard promoted him to the Chelsea first team squad https://t.co/ZkpqQPUHue 1 hour ago

Chelsea_FL

Chelsea FC News 'It's a massive moment for me' https://t.co/6IN4gwc3e6 1 hour ago

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Billy Gilmour's first words after Frank Lampard promoted him to the Chelsea first team squad https://t.co/QDwY0SqBAm https://t.co/BqtOAXN4Be 2 hours ago

lainiec07

Elaine Cook RT @evilbluebird: Billy Gilmour's first words after Frank Lampard promoted him to the Chelsea first team squad https://t.co/1v8nkmOeLS via… 2 hours ago

evilbluebird

Lynn Hamer Billy Gilmour's first words after Frank Lampard promoted him to the Chelsea first team squad https://t.co/1v8nkmOeLS via @NewsNowUK 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.