What Time is the Westminster Dog Show?

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show concludes on Tuesday. A Havanese, a whippet, a poodle and a sheepdog are among the finalists.
News video: Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Kicks Off

 Breeds from Pomeranians, to Pekinese, to Miniature Shnousers and many more are ready to put on a show. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

During the second day of competition at New York's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, owners and handlers could be seen grooming their pups, some of which even began licking their chops with the..

There’s more than 2,000 dogs, but only one can take home the title of Best In Show. CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock got a behind-the-scenes look at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which..

Westminster Dog Show Photos: Almost Ready for Prime Time

A field of hundreds will be narrowed to seven by Tuesday night, but on Monday it is still any dog’s game.
Judging heats up on second day of New York's Westminster Dog Show

Judging at New York's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show begins in earnest on Monday, the second day of competition in the annual showcase for pedigree canines,...
