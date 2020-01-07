Global  

Oilers lose Connor McDavid for 2-3 weeks with injured quad

CBC.ca Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Edmonton captain Connor McDavid will be out two to three weeks with a quad injury, the team's general manager announced Tuesday.
Oilers’ Connor McDavid out 2 to 3 weeks with quad injury

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Edmonton captain Connor McDavid will be out two to three weeks with a quad injury. “That’s a normal timeline for this injury....
Seattle Times

Oilers' Connor McDavid out 2 to 3 weeks with quad injury

Oilers' Connor McDavid out 2 to 3 weeks with quad injuryEdmonton captain Connor McDavid will be out two to three weeks with a quad injury
FOX Sports

