Oilers’ Connor McDavid out 2 to 3 weeks with quad injury

Seattle Times Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Edmonton captain Connor McDavid will be out two to three weeks with a quad injury. “That’s a normal timeline for this injury. We’re hoping less,” general manager Ken Holland said Tuesday. The injury was initially said to be a bruised knee from Saturday’s game against the Nashville Predators. McDavid later called […]
