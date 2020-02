Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A proposal in the Maine Legislature to legalize sports betting died Tuesday when it failed to win enough support to override the governor's veto. The 85-57 vote in the Maine House fell short of a two-thirds majority needed to become law over the objection of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. Mills vetoed […]