Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Colin Cowherd: The Lions need to consider moving on from Matt Stafford and rolling the dice on Tua Tagovailoa

Colin Cowherd: The Lions need to consider moving on from Matt Stafford and rolling the dice on Tua Tagovailoa

FOX Sports Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd: The Lions need to consider moving on from Matt Stafford and rolling the dice on Tua TagovailoaDuring his tenure with the Detroit Lions, Matt Stafford has not led the team to much success. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the team needs to consider moving on from Stafford and draft Tua Tagovailoa.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bob Quinn talks Lions No. 3 pick, Stafford future [Video]Bob Quinn talks Lions No. 3 pick, Stafford future

Bob Quinn talks Lions No. 3 pick, Stafford future. Brad Galli has more. VIDEO: NFL NETWORK

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: 'Tua Tagovailoa is my No. 1 pick'

Colin Cowherd: 'Tua Tagovailoa is my No. 1 pick'The 2020 NFL Draft is right around the corner and Colin Cowherd thinks Tua Tagovailoa is the best QB in the draft. Check out why he thinks so.
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.