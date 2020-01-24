Colin Cowherd: The Lions need to consider moving on from Matt Stafford and rolling the dice on Tua Tagovailoa Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

During his tenure with the Detroit Lions, Matt Stafford has not led the team to much success. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the team needs to consider moving on from Stafford and draft Tua Tagovailoa.

