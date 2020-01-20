Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea: Bid rejected, Frank Lampard's stance, summer transfer plan, Sancho eyed

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Lampard coy on swoop for Edinson Cavani Frank Lampard has refused to rule out Chelsea making a move for wantaway Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani. Uruguay international Cavani has handed in an official transfer request, with Atletico.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources The shirt numbers available to Hakim Ziyech at Chelsea amid talk of agreed £37m summer transfer Chelsea didn't get any business done in the January transfer window, but there's rumours of an agreed deal for what would be Frank Lampard's first signing as...

Football.london 17 hours ago



Chelsea FC set to give Frank Lampard £150m summer transfer budget – report Chelsea FC are set to give Frank Lampard a £150m summer budget to spend on new signings, according to a report in England. The Evening Standard is reporting...

The Sport Review 1 week ago





Tweets about this