Kim Boutin pulls out of season's final short track World Cup to focus on worlds

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Canadian short-track speed skater Kim Boutin has withdrawn from the final World Cup stop of the season this weekend in Dordrecht, Netherlands to prepare for the world championships next month in Seoul, South Korea.
