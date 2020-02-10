Global  

Whitlock: Former Charger Philip Rivers is no longer a starting QB, should be back up for Dallas

FOX Sports Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Whitlock: Former Charger Philip Rivers is no longer a starting QB, should be back up for DallasThe Los Angeles Chargers have decided not to move forward with quarterback Philip Rivers after 16 years. After what could have been his worst season yet, Jason Whitlock doesn't think the QB has what it takes to be a starter, and advises Rivers to consider playing back up with the Dallas Cowboys.
News video: QB Philip Rivers Leaving Chargers After 16 Seasons

QB Philip Rivers Leaving Chargers After 16 Seasons 01:03

 It’s the end of an era. Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers is leaving the Los Angeles Chargers, the franchise he defined for the better part of two decades.

