Shots fired at AAP MLA's convoy, 1 killed: Police

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
A person was killed after some unidentified people opened fire at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh village on late Tuesday night, police said. According to sources, seven rounds were fired at the Mehrauli MLA's convoy. In a tweet, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh claimed party volunteer Ashok Mann was killed in the attack.
