Shots fired at AAP MLA's convoy, 1 killed: Police

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () A person was killed after some unidentified people opened fire at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh village on late Tuesday night, police said. According to sources, seven rounds were fired at the Mehrauli MLA's convoy. In a tweet, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh claimed party volunteer Ashok Mann was killed in the attack.
Congress candidate and former AAP MLA Alka Lamba attempted to slap an AAP worker at a polling booth in Delhi over a comment on her son. It is not clear what the AAP worker said that caused Lamba to lash out. She just missed hitting the man, who was promptly escorted away by the police. The entire...